Caretaker boss Lee Bullen will take charge of Sheffield Wednesday's opening-day clash at Reading

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that caretaker boss Lee Bullen will take charge of the team for their Championship opener at Reading this Saturday.
Bullen was handed the reins for the third time in two years on a temporary basis after Steve Bruce quit to join Newcastle United a fortnight ago.
A Wednesday club statement read: “The Owls can confirm that Lee Bullen will manage the team against Reading for the first game of the season on Saturday.
“Bullen has led the squad since the trip to Germany in the middle of July.
“The Scot will take charge at the Madejski Stadium, where Wednesday will be backed by a sell-out travelling contingent from Sheffield.”
Bullen has already thrown his hat in the ring for vacant managerial position.
"I'm not going to put words into the chairman's mouth and make it more difficult for him,” he said.
"I love doing the job, for as long as it lasts. It's a great honour because I see it as my club now, because of the affinity that's been built up.”