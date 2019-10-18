Cardiff City v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Two changes for the Owls as defender gets surprise recall
Sheffield Wednesday have arrived at the Cardiff City Stadium hoping to grab their first win in the Welsh capital for over 12 years.
Friday, 18th October 2019, 6:29 pm
Updated
Friday, 18th October 2019, 6:46 pm
They are unbeaten in their last seven matches home and away against the Bluebirds, though, and will fancy themselves to get a result should their pre-international break form roll over.
Our man Alex Miller is at the ground and will deliver every meaningful kick of the ball. Be sure to update the page at regular intervals for the very latest.