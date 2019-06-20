Carabao Cup Draw: Sheffield Wednesday to face Bury in first round
Sheffield Wednesday have been drawn against Bury in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
The Owls were given a home tie against the financially-struggling Shakers, who last season won promotion to League One.
The two sides last met in League One in 2012 when Wednesday came out 4-1 winners after two goals from Michail Antonio and one apiece from Gary Madine and ex-Bury manager Ryan Lowe.
Wednesday reached the second round stage last season having beaten Sunderland at the Stadium of Light before losing to Wolves at Hillsborough.
Elsewhere, Rotherham will travel take on Shrewsbury Town, Barnsley face Carlisle United at home and Doncaster Rovers have been given a short trip to Grimsby Town.
The first round ties take place on the week commencing August 12.
Premier League clubs not involved in European competition will enter the competition in the second round, with the remaining teams joining in the third round.