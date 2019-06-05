Bruce ‘simply commands respect’
Sheffield Wednesday coach Lee Bullen says that manager Steve Bruce "automatically gets respect from players" due to the sheer level of success he has enjoyed right throughout his decorated career.
Bruce enjoyed plenty of success as a player with Manchester United, winning both the Premier League and FA Cup on three separate occasions, before crossing into the world of management.
Bruce boasts an excellent record as a manager, too, winning promotion to the Premier League on four occasions, twice with Birmingham City and twice with Hull City.
Bullen told The Star: "He has got that experience of success as a coach but ultimately you have got to remember he was a top, top footballer as well so he automatically gets that respect from players.
“He won everything there was to win at the biggest club in the world.
"On top of his management credentials, as a player, the players love that."
Bruce, of course, will be looking to add a fifth promotion to the Premier League to his CV next term as he gears up for his first, full season in the Hillsborough hot-seat.
While the Wednesday boss is a big believer in hard work, Bullen has admitted that Bruce loves a joke and wants a jovial environment for his staff and players to work in.
"He loves a joke as much as anybody," added Bullen.
"He wants a pleasurable working environment for the staff and the players. He wants honesty, hard work and the right ethics in the players.
"Ultimately, he wants the players to be all about the team more than the individual and I think that is the building blocks of any successful team.
"On top of that, you build your playing philosophy and desire you want from individuals."