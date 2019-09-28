"Brilliant win!": Sheffield Wednesday fans react to rampant 4-1 win over Middlesbrough
Sheffield Wednesday fans filed out of the Riverside stadium full of life after watching their side run out 4-1 winners in a first half routing.
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 18:55 pm
Updated
An own goal and goals from Dominic Iorfa, Adam Reach and Steven Fletcher gave Wednesday the spoils as they recorded their first four-goal tally away from home since 2014.
A sold out away allocation sang Garry Monk’s name throughout the display and gave airing to the tunes of Julian Borner, Atdhe Nuhiu and Barry Bannan among others.
Speaking after the match Monk paid tribute to the fan’s contribution, saying they ‘are a huge part of what we want to achieve here’.