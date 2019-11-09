Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City

Bright sparks from the bench: Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as another late show leaves Wednesday with a point

Sheffield Wednesday thought they had earned three points at the death through Morgan Fox but were left with another dose of last-gasp heartbreak as Ben Wilmot’s injury time equaliser gave Swansea a share of the points.

By Alex Miller
Saturday, 9th November 2019, 5:10 pm
Updated Saturday, 9th November 2019, 5:27 pm

Fernando Forestieri poked home his first goal of the season, but who else stood out? Let’s take a look at the player ratings.

1. Keiren Westwood - 6

Matches so often hang on single moments in the Championship and it was Westwood's fumble that handed Swansea the ascendancy. A classy late save from Byers was cancelled out from the resultant corner.

2. Liam Palmer - 6

A relatively solid display from Palmer, though Swansea chances did arrive through Routledge's endeavour down his side. Made a couple of vital blocks.

3. Dominic Iorfa - 6

Wednesday looked as get-atable as they have all season, and although Iorfa produced a number of blocks, he was a little off-pace at times in an otherwise classy first half to the season.

4. Tom Lees - 6

A solid enough comeback for the skipper, who was noticeably vocal at the back. Slow at times but that's to be expected after such a long spell out.

