Bright sparks from the bench: Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as another late show leaves Wednesday with a point
Sheffield Wednesday thought they had earned three points at the death through Morgan Fox but were left with another dose of last-gasp heartbreak as Ben Wilmot’s injury time equaliser gave Swansea a share of the points.
Saturday, 9th November 2019, 5:10 pm
Saturday, 9th November 2019, 5:27 pm
Fernando Forestieri poked home his first goal of the season, but who else stood out? Let’s take a look at the player ratings.