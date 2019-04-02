BBC pundit Robbie Savage says he’d rather see Sheffield Wednesday in the Premier League than these three clubs

Sheffield Wednesday have still got an outside shot of making it to the Premier League this season via the play-offs and BBC pundit Robbie Savage says he’d like to see them playing in the top tier.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5Live, the former Derby County midfielder revealed he would prefer to watch some of the Championship's biggest clubs in the top flight instead of already relegated Huddersfield, or Fulham and Bournemouth.

The ex-Wales international said: “As a fan of football, which I am, and I have got no affinity to Huddersfield, Fulham and Bournemouth, but as I have said Leeds United, Aston Villa, Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday, for me, I would rather watch those teams if they were in the Premier League than the three teams I mentioned.

“Not because they are bigger clubs, because what is a big club? History? Fanbase? Trophies? That’s a different matter.

“It’s just my opinion that if I am turning on the tv to watch Bournemouth against Manchester United, I would every day of the week watch Leeds United v Manchester United. Fact.”

Savage was debating which clubs he would rather watch in the Premier League on a fan phone in, as he insisted he was not interested in how many fans a team has.

Notably Wednesday’s city rivals Sheffield United and top of the table Norwich City didn’t get the seal of approval from Savage – but Derby’s rivals Nottingham Forest did.

“I would rather watch Aston Villa, Leeds United – even to a point Nottingham Forest or Sheffield Wednesday in the Premier League than Huddersfield, Fulham or Bournemouth,” he said.

Savage may get his wish next season if Leeds earn promotion automatically or via the play-offs, with the Owls, Forest and Villa all in the mix for a top six slot.

Meanwhile Wednesday’s play-off opponents from 2017 had their fate sealed on Saturday as their relegation from the top tier was confirmed, as Fulham cling on in 19th place.