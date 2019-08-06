Barry Bannan speaks out ahead of Sheffield Wednesday's 'winnable' run of fixtures
Sheffield Wednesday talisman Barry Bannan has stressed the importance of taking things one step at a time after their opening day win at Reading on Saturday.
The Owls take on South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley this weekend full of confidence after the 3-1 win.
And with a number of the more fancied teams having dropped points on a coupon-busting opening day of the Championship season, the Scotland international denied his side would be taking anything for granted in what has been described as a ‘generous’ first six weeks of fixtures.
He said: “It’s tough because you look at the other results in the Championship and teams that have been tipped to finish top dropped points.
“You can’t go anywhere in this league and expect to win – you have to give everything out on the pitch so these are going to be tough games.”
After Barnsley the Owls make the trip to Millwall, then welcome Luton and make the trip to Preston – all teams tipped to struggle.
Bannan said: “These teams must have quality to be in this league – you can’t take anything for granted. That’s when you get hit with sucker punches.”
Speaking about the win at Reading – their first on the opening day of the season since 2016 – Bannan was positive about the manner of their performance.
“It was a brilliant result,” he said.
“We never felt under the cosh but we still needed that two-goal cushion to feel safe.
“The big thing was not to panic when we went down to 10 men – to stay together as a team collectively and know our jobs. Our team spirit shone through.”