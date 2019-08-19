Barry Bannan reveals what Sheffield Wednesday must do after Millwall defeat
Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan says he is still ‘gutted’ after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat away at Millwall.
The Owls came undone in the 37th minute when Keiren Westwood flapped at a Connor Mahoney corner and allowed Matt Smith to head home.
The defeat ended Wednesday’s perfect start to the season, despite the home side playing 47 minutes of the match with 10 men.
Despite the loss, Wednesday controlled large parts of the game with an impressive 69 per cent of possession and registering 21 shots on goal.
Lee Bullen said that he couldn’t ask much more of the players, adding that the defeat feels like a ‘sucker punch’.
Wednesday return to Hillsborough tomorrow night when they host a Luton Town side yet to register a win in the Championship so far.
Scotland international Barry Bannan believes that the match could be the perfect opportunity for the squad to bounce back and put the Millwall defeat behind them.
Writing on Twitter, he said: “Gutted about yesterday should have got summit from that game but good thing is there a chance on Tuesday to put it right again fans where brilliant and hope u all got home safe and sound we go again #swfc”