Barry Bannan pays tribute to Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss Lee Bullen

Bullen, embarking on his third spell as caretaker boss after Steve Bruce resigned to take over at Newcastle United last month, masterminded Wednesday's 3-1 success at the Madejski Stadium.

Goals from debutant Kadeem Harris, Sam Hutchinson and substitute Lucas Joao ensured the Owls made a winning start.

Bannan said: "Bully has come in and done brilliantly every day at a hard time after Steve Bruce left and went to Newcastle.

Happy Owls caretaker boss Lee Bullen with Barry Bannan after opening-day win

"He knows the boys really well and he knows the club because he’s been here for a while. All Bully can do is keep working hard and getting the points – obviously that will help his chances of getting the job.

"It’s not for me to decide – it’s for the chairman and the people around him to decide on the next man to take us forward. But Bully has done himself no harm. Every time he’s stepped in he has done a good job.

"It’s up to the chairman, I can’t decide that, but as players we are out there working hard for whoever’s in charge. That’s down to our professionalism and the group getting together in difficult circumstances.

"We don’t know who is going to be the manager but we’ve reacted to show we’re all in it together. Everybody that dressing room, the masseurs, absolutely everybody, is working towards getting three points every time we step out on the pitch."

Chairman Dejphon Chansiri has returned from a family holiday and watched from the stands Wednesday overcome the Royals. It remains to be seen who Chansiri will turn to to replace Bruce.

"It was a massive blow when Steve Bruce left," admitted Bannan. "We finished last season very strongly and that was probably down to him and the way he got us working towards the end of the season.

"Then we thought we’d have a good pre-season under him and kick on this season. So when he left it was a blow because the club was getting to where we wanted it to be again with all of us going in the same direction.

"But Bully knows the club from head to toe so he’s come in and just taking it on and added his little bits as well. There’s not been too much change but a lot of that is down to the team spirit in the changing room.