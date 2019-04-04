Atdhe Nuhiu modelled for the Sheffield Wednesday programme and fans said the same thing 

Have your say

Atdhe Nuhiu is something of a cult figure at Sheffield Wednesday and his latest modelling shoot has only enhanced his legendary status.

Nuhiu signed for Wednesday back in 2013 and has popped up with some massive goals for the Owls over the years.

Known affectionately by the Wednesday faithful as ‘Big Dave’, Nuhiu is never hard to spot with his towering 6ft fin frame.

He’s amassed a number of fans over the years including, it seems, musician Richard Hawley.

The 29-year-old has been pictured alongside Hawley for the front cover of the latest Wednesday programme ahead of their match against Aston Villa.

Nuhiu, dressed in a blue pea coat, stares longingly at the camera while the famous musician gazes out into the distance.

Atdhe Nuhiu and Richard Hawley on the Sheffield Wednesday programme - Credit: Sheffield Wednesday

The pair are positioned in front of the Crucible theatre, where Hawley’s new musical ‘Standing at the Sky’s Edge’ is showing.

Wednesday tweeted the programme cover earlier today and fans all had the same reaction.

They tweeted: “This weekend’s programme cover features Atdhe Nuhiu at the @crucibletheatre. The striker is joined by musician and Wednesdayite @RichardHawley whose musical ‘Standing at the Sky’s Edge’ is showing at the iconic theatre. #swfc

Ashley Lloyd tweeted: “Looks like Nuhiu is about to drop a Kosovan rap album.”

Barbara Wood said it was the ‘Best front cover yet,’ while Steve Turner described him as ‘Dapper Dave’.

Sheffield Wednesday feature a different first-team player on their matchday programme in iconic venues, including Barry Bannan outside the Leadmill, Matt Penney at Kelham Island Museum and Sam Hutchinson at Yellow Arch Studio.