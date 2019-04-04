Aston Villa ace braced for “strange” reunion with former boss Steve Bruce

Aston Villa star John McGinn admits it will be "strange" coming up against former boss Steve Bruce this weekend.

Saturday afternoon’s mouthwatering tussle at Hillsborough will see Bruce lock horns with his old club for the first time since the Championship club sacked him last October.

Bruce, who guided Villa to the play-off final last term, was axed following a downturn in their results.

The four-time promotion winner signed the majority of Villa's current first-team squad, including midfield playmaker McGinn.

“It will be strange," McGinn told The Express & Star. "I’ve got a lot of time for Steve Bruce.

“He brought me to the club and he is a manager I’ve got a lot of respect for.

“He was fantastic with me in the time he was here and Sheffield Wednesday are on a brilliant run so we are under no illusions about how difficult it is going to be.

“If we play at our best, hopefully we will get three points."

Sheffield Wednesday are 11 matches undefeated since Bruce replaced Jos Luhukay in the managerial hotseat. Their impressive run of form has raised hopes of a late top-six charge.

But Villa currently occupy the final play-off position after winning five on the bounce. Dean Smith's side have not lost February 16.

McGinn, a bargain £2.75million purchase from Hibernian, said: "You can see the confidence flowing through all the players.

"We’re all at the top of our game and I think everyone at the club is enjoying watching us and we are enjoying playing.

"Hopefully it can continue and we can sneak into the play-offs."

Dom Howson’s Sheffield Wednesday column