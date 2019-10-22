"Alexa, what does an ugly 1-0 win look like?" - Sheffield Wednesday fans react to their win over Stoke
Sheffield Wednesday fans shuffled out of Hillsborough not full up on a free-flowing attacking display, but roundly satisfied as another three points took them into third place in the Championship.
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 10:09 pm
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 10:10 pm
Massimo Luongo’s first-half finish from Liam Lindsay’s error was enough to give the Owls all three points in a game bereft of chances.
Garry Monk will be delighted by the concentration and discipline shown by his defence after they were unable to see out a win on Friday at Cardiff.