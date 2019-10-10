Alan Biggs' Sheffield Wednesday column: Satisfying start for Garry Monk - and a chance for it to get even better

Owls Manager Garry Monk â€¦..Pic Steve Ellis

Expectation of anything between sixth and 12th. Except for one thing.

This is a very different league from normal. The Championship doesn’t look to have an outstanding team and has never been more open.

You could say the quality is down or that it is more evenly distributed. Whatever the reason, a big opportunity is staring the Owls in the face despite us all knowing that this group is overdue a younger, fresher look.

So it’s a question of what Garry Monk, who’s still trying different patterns and formations, can drag out in terms of results and whether he can see through whatever tweaks he feels necessary in January.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meantime, just check out how opportunity knocks for so many. Nottingham Forest joint top, who saw that? Preston third and Bristol City sixth, not entirely unanticipated even if punching above weight.

But QPR and Charlton well in touch with the leading clubs? Cardiff only mid-table? Stoke bottom? And then there’s Wednesday, eighth but only three points off the top team and only a point behind Leeds and level with much-fancied Fulham. All without - apparently - playing particularly well.

Let’s qualify that. Wednesday are solid. Five league games under Monk, ten points, only three goals conceded.

Take out the four goals scored at Middlesbrough and there are just four more in the other three games.

Which is certainly not to say the new boss hasn’t made a good start. He’s calm, clear and detailed, instilling a healthy ethic of diligence and discipline. Monk has also referred more than once to improvements being needed on the offensive side of the game.

This is where opportunity knocks for the Owls, albeit that it hasn’t been the most daunting of starts. Add more threat and this is a table that can be attacked. But it’s not a bad base from which to kick on, is it? The back line, with Julian Borner outstanding and Dominic Iorfa excelling, has been particularly effective. Moses Odubajo worries you occasionally. He can be brilliant in possession but prone to the odd lapse, as opposed to the steady efficiency of Liam Palmer.