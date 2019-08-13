Aberdeen manager admits it is 'only a matter of time' before Sheffield Wednesday target Scott McKenna moves on
Sheffield Wednesday target Scott McKenna won’t be at Aberdeen for much longer, according to his manager Derek McInnes.
The Scotland centre back handed in a transfer request in the transfer window and is understood to have been the subject of a deadline day bid from Wednesday, who later signed his international teammate David Bates on loan from Hamburg.
Last week McInnes expressed his anger at the pursuit of his player by other clubs south of the border, with Nottingham Forest and QPR also believed to have tabled bids.
Speaking yesterday, the former Bristol City manager praised the 22-year-old for his attitude since the window shut on Thursday.
"He did what he's done for me since he first came in to the team," he said. "He never put a foot wrong - very focussed, very aggressive, full of concentration.
"He showed exactly why there's interest in him in the first place. It's only a matter of time before he gets his move and we're just lucky to have him for that bit longer."
Bates was signed on a season-long loan and joins new signing Julian Borner, captain Tom Lees and Joost van Aken among the centre halves at Lee Bullen’s disposal.
It remains to be seen whether the Owls will reignite their interest in McKenna in January.