'A bit of everything' – Pundit claims Sheffield United will get complete package striker in Swansea City's Oli McBurnie as Blades move closer to deal
Football pundit Ali Maxwell has claimed that Sheffield United will be signing a complete striker in Oli McBurnie, as the Blades move closer to sealing a deal for the Swansea City striker.
The Star revealed this morning that the Blades were successful in their latest approach for the Scotland international, and are understood to have had a bid in the region of £17 million accepted for the Swans ace, which could rise to £20 million with add-ons.
Speaking to Sky Sports Transfer Centre, Maxwell – co-host of the 'Not the Top 20' podcast - gave his verdict on the deal, and said: “I think it's difficult for Swansea fans to accept, but there comes a time where the bid gets to a level where you probably do need to accept it if you're them.”
He continued: “From a Sheffield United point of view, they're getting a striker who scored over twenty goals last season, in the Championship at his age (23). He deserves a shot at the Premier League, and he’ll get it with a team who will know all about him and done their due diligence.”
Maxwell went on to describe the type of striker Chris Wilder could have at his disposal for the upcoming campaign, and said: “They're getting...well a bit of everything. He's built like a target man, he's pretty good with his back to goal, but he's also got a real desire to drop deep and link play – and he's good enough at it to justify doing so.
“His ability to thread other players in is very impressive, but we saw his finishing ability last season as well. Because of his size, he scores plenty of headed goals, and that's a big thing for Sheffield United.”
The Blades look likely to complete their long-awaited move for the former Bradford City man by the end of the week, as they look to conclude their final pieces of transfer business before next week's deadline.