Wednesdayites have got a rough idea of what the squad is going to look like for the new campaign, but who does Steve Bruce want to be wearing an Owls shirt next season and who will be allowed to leave the club? Here’s what we know so far...

1. Keiren Westwood - Stay Bruce has said a new deal is on the table for Westwood so he's clearly part of the Owls chief's plans for next season. Whether he signs it is another matter. jpress Buy a Photo

2. George Boyd - Leave It's already been confirmed by the club that Boyd will leave at the end of his contract, which expires in June. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. Liam Palmer - Stay Palmer is out of contract but wasn't on the list of released players. Bruce has spoken highly of him, and the defender has put in some solid performances this year to earn himself a place next season. Steve Ellis Steve Ellis Photography.Barnsley. All rights reserved Buy a Photo

4. Dominic Iorfa - Stay Has only recently signed on a permanent deal but has impressed both the fans and his manager in that time. Definitely one for the future as Wednesday rebuild. Steve Ellis Steve Ellis Photography.Barnsley. All rights reserved Buy a Photo

View more