Latest Osaze Urhoghide quotes will get Sheffield Wednesday supporters talking

Much is made of the level of expectation placed on Wednesday players in getting the club back to where it is felt it belongs.

But Urhoghide – who has reportedly been made available for loan as he looks to take his next step in his development in Scotland – says he has noticed a change since making the move.

He also commented that the Glasgow rivalry is incomparable to any in England including the Sheffield derby, a match he didn’t get the opportunity to play in in his short stint with the Owls.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“You need to perform in every game as the fans are on you,” he said on his YouTube channel. “It doesn’t matter how you feel.

“The fans demand success and there’s always expectation. That’s the biggest change from Wednesday.

“At Celtic, a club with so much history of winning stuff, there is just that demand to win.

“I knew it before I signed, but now I’m here, you can see the pressure to win and perform.

Former Sheffield Wednesday youngster Osaze Urhoghide has spoken about his switch to Celtic.

“Even a draw sometimes makes the fans angry. They just want the club to be successful, especially after Rangers won the league and stopped ten in a row.

“The rivalry is something else. There’s not one in England like it. I know how crazy it is and how the mentality is.”

Urhoghide made the controversial move north alongside Liam Shaw, who as revealed by The Star this week is set for a loan switch to Motherwell.

“At a club like Celtic, second really isn’t good enough. It’s first or nothing, even in training,” Urhoghide continued.

“That’s one thing I’ve found different here, the demand to win. There’s expectation of success and that’s in training too.

“When we’re playing games, you have to be 100 per cent every day.

“I used to think I was dedicated before, but the levels of dedication now have to be higher. If not, you won’t get where you want to be.