The addition of a new forward is high on the agenda as Sheffield Wednesday head into the final week of the January transfer window - but one man understood to be of interest remains an unlikely signing.

The Star revealed last week that out-of-favour Nottingham Forest forward Emmanuel Dennis was a player on a list of players that were of interest to the Owls - though the understanding was that a deal would be tricky to complete should they decide he were their man, with another Championship club better placed to complete a loan switch.

The 27-year-old Nigerian international has not yet played a game this season and is available on loan. As reported by journalist Alan Nixon over the weekend, The Star can confirm the second tier club more likely to push on with Dennis’ signing is the Owls’ play-off rivals Watford. It is believed that while an eye is being kept on his situation, Wednesday’s interest in Dennis has not moved past exploratory talks and no firm offer has yet been tabled.

Dennis has previous experience as a Watford player having scored 10 Premier League goals in a 2021/22 season that started out under former Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz. The eight-cap international is believed to be a high earner and Forest are keen to recoup a strong percentage of his wages should he be sent out on loan - though their demands may have to move southwards if they are to move the unregistered forward on before the window is out. Clubs abroad - including Saudi Arabia - are also believed to have an interest.

Wednesday’s wider list of forward targets remains something of a mystery for now. Manager Danny Röhl has made no secret of his desire to add quality in the final third and speaking to The Star following Saturday’s impressive win at Queens Park Rangers suggested work goes on to bring new players in despite the unexpected outlay on the re-signing of midfield star Shea Charles.

The Hornets have stalled on excellent form in the first half of the season, winning just one of their last eight matches to tumble to ninth place ahead of Wednesday on goal difference. Last week the London club released a statement denying reports they were about to sack manager Tom Cleverley.