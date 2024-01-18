Arsenal youngster Mika Biereth is set to leave the Premier League club on loan in the coming days, The Star understands, though as things stand Sheffield Wednesday will not likely be his destination.

The Star revealed earlier this week that Wednesday were among the clubs interested in taking on the highly-rated Gunners forward on a loan basis for the rest of the season, with clubs at in England and in Europe having registered their admiration of the Denmark under-21 international.

On Thursday it was confirmed that Biereth would be recalled from a successful loan period at Scottish Premiership side Motherwell to facilitate his next switch, with Wednesday believed to be among the clubs interested. The Star understands the Owls undertook positive talks with both Arsenal and representatives of Biereth with regard to a potential move and that there was optimism that a deal could be done.

That potential deal is not dead in the water and as Wednesday have already seen in the past fortnight the transfer window can move fast. That said, The Star is now led to believe Wednesday are not leading the race to take Biereth on. It is believed that Austrian side Sturm Graz - second in the Austrian Bundesliga table behind RB Salzburg - are among the sides believed to be in a stronger position.

News of Biereth's loan termination at Motherwell was confirmed by their manager Stuart Kettlewell on Thursday morning, though it was only fully ratified with the relevant paperwork later that afternoon. As part of a statement confirming the end of his time at Fir Park, Kettlewell said: “This is hugely disappointing and a decision that is completely out of our hands. Mika has made a huge impact in his time here and has been well loved by the supporters. Despite this news, his loan has been a major success for player.

"He’d had a loan spell abroad where he didn’t enjoy his time. That has been the opposite here and you can see by the amount of goals and assists, he’s developed well. The coaching staff have done an excellent job here in working with Mika and clearly, with interest in the player rising, we have gave him a platform and exposure."

Owls boss Röhl apologetically announced at the outset of his Thursday press conference that he was unwilling to answer questions on ongoing transfer stories, claiming it 'makes no sense' for him to provide updates given the fast-moving nature of the transfer market. Last week he reported that the club were close to announcing a new signing - believed to have been midfielder Conor Coventry, now at Charlton Athletic - before the deal fell through shortly afterwards.

