Latest on Sheffield Wednesday defender as Danny Röhl crosses his fingers for another

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, is hoping to have Akin Famewo back in contention after the international break.

The 26-year-old defender hasn’t been in action for the Owls since a nasty injury back in October, but has made big strides in recent weeks and recently turned out for the club’s U21s in his bid to regain match fitness.

Now, with a couple of weeks before Röhl’s men return to action against Cardiff City, there has been a suggestion that the former Charlton Athletic man could finally make his return to action, and his manager is hoping that he adds to his defensive options rather than replaces one after Max Lowe’s injury against Sheffield United at the weekend. He also hinted that Dominic Iorfa was struggling a bit towards the end of the Blades clash.

Speaking to The Star, the German said, “It looks ok for Akin, but you saw out there at the end with Dom that he was starting to stretch. But it is what it is, this position has been a bit hard work for us this season - one comes, one goes out, one comes back and another goes out. We just have to cross our fingers for Max that it’s not the worst one.

“I think Akin could be back after the international break now, he’s played 45 and 60 minutes. He’s been building up something, we’ll build him up in the week again. We’ll use the international break and then I think he will be available for the team. It’s good, it gives us a good opportunity and another option. Hopefully it’s one more option, and not just one option in place of another player.”