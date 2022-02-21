Latest of Sheffield Wednesday's League One counterparts set to lose manager after 'reluctant' statement
The League One managerial merry-go-round looks set to continue, with one man set to leave his post after only eight months in the role.
Stephen Robinson, who took over the dugout at Morecambe after Derek Adams’ departure to Bradford City last summer, looks set to move north of the border to St Mirren, swapping a third tier relegation battle for the Scottish Premiership.
Sheffield Wednesday have already played the Shrimpers twice – losing at the Azuma Stadium in August before claiming a 2-0 win at Hillsborough earlier this month.
Robinson’s likely departure appears to have come as a shock to the Lancashire club.
A short and tellingly-worded statement read: “Morecambe FC can confirm that we have been approached by Scottish Premiership side St Mirren to speak to manager Stephen Robinson in relation to their managerial vacancy.
“The Club has reluctantly granted Stephen permission to speak to St. Mirren regarding the position.
“We hope for a swift resolution to this matter.”