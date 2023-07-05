Sheffield Wednesday have appointed a new manager with former Watford boss Xisco Munoz confirmed as the man who will replace Darren Moore in the Hillsborough dugout.

Elsewhere in Yorkshire, Leeds United have appointed Daniel Farke as their head coach and the summer transfer window continues to see major moves being made. There have also been moves in the bookmakers market as all the changes impact the outright title winner odds for the 2023/24 season.