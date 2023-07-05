News you can trust since 1887
Latest Championship title odds after Sheffield Wednesday appoint Xisco Munoz & Leeds United confirm Daniel Farke as managers

The latest title odds for the 2023/24 EFL Championship season after major appointments have been made across the division.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 5th Jul 2023, 19:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday have appointed a new manager with former Watford boss Xisco Munoz confirmed as the man who will replace Darren Moore in the Hillsborough dugout.

Elsewhere in Yorkshire, Leeds United have appointed Daniel Farke as their head coach and the summer transfer window continues to see major moves being made. There have also been moves in the bookmakers market as all the changes impact the outright title winner odds for the 2023/24 season.

Here are all 24 EFL Championship team’s title odds for the 2023/24 campaign including Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United, Leicester City, Southampton, Norwich City and more:

1. Leicester City

2. Leeds United

3. Southampton

4. Middlesbrough

