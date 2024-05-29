Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The offseason means a holiday for Sheffield Wednesday’s players, but work is very much happening behind the scenes in Hillsborough.

It has previously been reported by The Star that Danny Röhl was eager to see renovations and improvements made to both the stadium and training ground facilities in S6, and with the German having penned a new long-term deal that work has now got underway.

It’s understood that the pitches at both Hillsborough and Middlewood Road have already been ripped up and re-laid in preparation for the 2024/25 campaign, and will be scoured over until football returns, while maintenance work both front-facing and in the background at the home of the Owls has led to stadium tours being suspended until it is complete.

Meanwhile, the training dome at the training ground is on the verge of being re-erected, with the expectation that it will be up in early June – well in advance of the return of the players when they come back to work at some point in, what is expected to be, July.

Elsewhere there is also some exciting news for Wednesdayites, with The Star under the impression that this summer will see the return of popular event, Owls in the Park, for the first time since 2019.

The day is one that is loved by fans of the blue half of Sheffield, but hasn’t taken place since the Covid-19 pandemic, and last year the Arctic Monkeys concert and Tramlines at Hillsborough Park made it impossible to host. That, however, is set to change this year.