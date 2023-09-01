Late twist could see Sheffield Wednesday possibly miss out on Isaac Hayden from Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday have been thought to be close to securing a deal for Isaac Hayden, but there may be a late twist to the tale.
Hayden has been deemed surplus to requirements at Newcastle United and had been on the brink of joining Luton Town earlier in the window, however the Owls swooped in after that switch collapsed as transfer deadline day drew closer.
Reports elsewhere suggested that the 28-year-old had already arrived in Sheffield to undergo a medical, however The Star has been unable to confirm that locally at this point in time. Whether he joins at all has now been thrown into question.
According to Daily Telegraph reporter, Mike McGrath, Belgian outfit, Standard Liege have ‘made late bid’ in order to try and ‘land Isaac Hayden from Newcastle’ - there has been no mention whether their offer is a permanent one or, like Wednesday’s, an attempt to sign him on loan.
The Belgian top-flight outfit have had a tough start to their 2023/24 campaign, and are eager to try and bolster their ranks in order to try and turn things around.
Wednesday are working hard behind the scenes to try and get deals done before the transfer window closes later tonight at 11pm, and missing out on Hayden would certainly be a big blow to their recruitment plans after it had looked like he was on his way to Hillsborough following Momo Diaby’s injury.