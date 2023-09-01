Sheffield Wednesday have been thought to be close to securing a deal for Isaac Hayden, but there may be a late twist to the tale.

Hayden has been deemed surplus to requirements at Newcastle United and had been on the brink of joining Luton Town earlier in the window, however the Owls swooped in after that switch collapsed as transfer deadline day drew closer.

Reports elsewhere suggested that the 28-year-old had already arrived in Sheffield to undergo a medical, however The Star has been unable to confirm that locally at this point in time. Whether he joins at all has now been thrown into question.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Daily Telegraph reporter, Mike McGrath, Belgian outfit, Standard Liege have ‘made late bid’ in order to try and ‘land Isaac Hayden from Newcastle’ - there has been no mention whether their offer is a permanent one or, like Wednesday’s, an attempt to sign him on loan.

The Belgian top-flight outfit have had a tough start to their 2023/24 campaign, and are eager to try and bolster their ranks in order to try and turn things around.