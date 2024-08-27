Late Sheffield Wednesday calls made as Danny Röhl forecasts 'fight'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday will play at Grimsby Town this evening in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Danny Röhl has made some late calls on the make-up of the Sheffield Wednesday side to take on League Two Grimsby Town this evening as he aims for a jump into the next round of the Carabao Cup - but he warned it won’t be easy. A packed-out Blundell Park is expected as Wednesday make the trip to Lincolnshire following their impressive win at Hull City a fortnight ago.

Back-to-back league defeats at Sunderland and at home to Leeds United have followed and the Owls manager has no doubt where his focus shifted as soon as the whistle was blown on the Leeds defeat.

He told The Star post-match: “Tuesday it is about coming to the next round and for this we have to everything, we must prepare and who plays? I will decide on Tuesday. From this point we go forward. This is our next challenge, we go away and play against a team from the second division (League Two), they will fight for everything. This is the next step and the next challenge and for this I want to see my team ready.”

Asked about transfers in his post-match press conference, the German coach said: “Today it makes no sense to speak about new players, it is important to speak about my team and my players. I want them to improve from this point, I think today we can learn again from this game and this is more the key point for me at this point to look forward with my team in the right way again and make the next developments again.”