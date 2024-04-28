Late drama gives Sheffield Wednesday's survival hopes a boost for the final day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The game between Hull City and Ipswich Town wasn’t one that directly affects the Owls in terms of their position in the Championship, however it was still one that Wednesdayites will have been keeping an eye on because of who they play next.

Danny Röhl’s outfit picked up a huge result on Saturday afternoon as they put West Bromwich Albion to the sword with a 3-0 home victory at Hillsborough, and results elsewhere meant that they now need only a point away at Sunderland next weekend in order to make sure they stay in the division. They will also only go down if they lose and both Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And that’s where the Hull v Ipswich game comes into play, because had the Tractor Boys beaten the Tigers on Saturday night then Liam Rosenior’s side would have been out of the play-off picture completely, and would be heading to Plymouth with nothing to play for. A late goal from Noah Ohio, however, meant that that isn’t the case.

Kieran McKenna thought his side were going second after Omari Hutchinson’s goal had put them 3-2 up in Hull, however Ohio popped up in the 87th minute to score a late equaliser that kept the hosts’ play-off hopes alive. They need to beat Plymouth on the final day and hope that Norwich City and West Brom slip up - they’re currently two points behind the Baggies and three behind Norwich.