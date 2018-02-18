Late drama between Rochdale and Tottenham Hotspur means Sheffield Wednesday still don't know their potential FA Cup quarter-final opponents

A 93rd minute goal from former Sheffield United forward Steve Davies secured a famous draw for Rochdale against Tottenham and a replay at Wembley in a dramatic FA Cup fifth round tie at Spotland

The winners would take on whoever comes out on top in the replay between Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea after they drew 0-0 at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Dale had gone ahead on the stroke at half time through veteran striker Ian Henderson and Keith Hill's men were good value for their lead.

However, Spurs upped their game after the break and Lucas Moura registered his first goal for the Premier League side just before the hour.

Hearts looked to have been broken when another former Blade Harrison McGahey brought down Dele Alli and in the 88th minute Harry Kane stroked home what was thought to be the winner.

But Davies lifted the roof off the Lancashire ground in injury time to send Rochdale to Wembley.

Wednesday will face Swansea at the Liberty Stadium a week on Tuesday.