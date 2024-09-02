Late call-up sees Sheffield Wednesday man depart for key fixtures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Jamal Lowe, has been handed a late call-up to Jamaica’s national team for their upcoming fixtures.

Steve McLaren named his first Reggae Boyz team last week as they prepare to fact Cuba and Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League, and after initially missing out on the squad it has now been confirmed that the 30-year-old will be heading out on international duty after all.

Lowe will join his Owls teammate, Di’Shon Bernard, away with the national team, while there will be four other Wednesday players heading away from Middlewood Road for the next couple of weeks in search of minutes for their respective nations.

Wednesday’s club website read, “We enter the first international break of the 2024/25 season and six Owls have been called up to represent their countries... Di’Shon Bernard and Jamal Lowe will join up with the Jamaica squad ahead of two CONCACAF Nations League games across the pond.

“The Reggae Boyz face Cuba on Saturday 7 September at Independence Park, with kick-off at 1:00am (UK time). Then, Steve McClaren’s side take on Honduras on Wednesday 11 September at the Estadio Nacional Chelato Ucles, kicking off at 3:00am (UK time).”

On top of Lowe and Bernard, Wednesday have new signing, Shea Charles, going away for Northern Ireland’s UEFA Nations League games with Luxembourg and Bulgaria, while his young brother, Pierce, could face James Beadle as the two stoppers were called up for NI and England’s U21s. Will Grainger, meanwhile, has been named in the Wales U17 squad for a trip to Spain that will see them face Gibraltar and Qatar.

All six will be eager to make their mark at international level this month before returning to S6, after which their attentions will turn back to club football and helping kick on in Wednesday colours.