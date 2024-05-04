Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls take on Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in a few hours’ time, locking horns at 12.30pm as Röhl’s outfit look to claim at least one point in order to guarantee their spot in next year’s Championship on their own terms.

Once again there will be a sold out away and full of Wednesdayites as they pile into their cars, trains and coaches one last time for 2023/24, and their manager hopes to see them back in Sheffield with smiles on their faces later tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Röhl was speaking to the media on Thursday ahead of their trip Wearside, and when asked for a message to the supporters his answer was short and sweet.

“Let’s do this last step together,” he replied. “We will try everything on the pitch, and hopefully you’ll see us in the evening, Saturday evening, in the city for a big celebration.”

Meanwhile, Bambo Diaby, in his press conference, said, “We know it is one point but the first thing is to play in the same direction and aim for the win… First we try to get the clean sheet, that gives you one point, then try to score and if you achieve both, you get all three.

“We are confident we can reach our achievement, no-one in the dressing room has ever thought we would be relegated… Games can change very quickly in the Championship and we must focus from the first moment to the last.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday haven’t won away against the Black Cats since a cup clash there back in 2018 saw goals from Marco Matias and Adam Reach gave them a 2-0 victory, but they hadn’t beaten West Bromwich Albion home or away prior to the 3-0 triumph last week – Röhl and his boys will be itching to make it six unbeaten and finish the season on a high after a pretty remarkable six months at the club.