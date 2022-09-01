Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been a quiet final day for the Owls, but there was one deal to get done before the window closed – and that was finalised in the dying embers as Hunt left his boyhood club for the Mariners in League Two.

They said on their official website, “Grimsby Town Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Alex Hunt from Sheffield Wednesday on a three-year deal, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2025.”

Hunt had a strong loan spell in the first half of last season as he played his part in Grimsby’s eventual promotion back into the Football League, and the 22-year-old will now get the chance to play regular football at Blundell Park following his permanent move.

The midfielder player 17 times for the Owls in total.