A former Sheffield Wednesday forward has been left red-faced after going viral on social media for what is cruelly being dubbed ‘the worst penalty miss of all-time’.

Talented youngster Korede Adedoyin is just 22 and is highly rated at new club Accrington Stanley, for whom he signed from the Owls in January last year.

Injury problems have hampered his progress, though he has six goals in 36 matches for the Lancashire club and scored in their 3-0 opening day win over Newport County over the weekend in what has been seen as a promising start to life at The Wham Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He followed that up with 90 minutes in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening, in a 1-1 draw against Bradford City that ended with the Bantams winning on penalties in remarkable fashion.

Adedoyin slipped on the wet surface to miss his spot kick, with Bradford keeper Harry Lewis sent the wrong way.

Such was the minimal connection the former Owls man got on the ball - though both of his feet made contact - it barely reached the goalline and Lewis was able to recover to save.

“It wouldn’t have counted even if it had gone in,” said Stanley boss John Coleman on the fact the ball made contact with both of Adedoyin’s feet. “If the keeper hadn’t saved it, it still wouldn’t have counted.