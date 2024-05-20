Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Peterborough United striker, Jonson Clarke-Harris, says that the atmosphere in Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off comeback was the best he’s played in.

It was around this time last year when the Owls made history by fighting back from 4-0 down in the first leg against the Posh to draw 5-5 on aggregate and win on penalties – it was a night that no Wednesday fan will ever forget.

Clarke-Harris, who recently joined Rotherham United after leaving the Posh, scored in the first leg at London Road but wasn’t able to help his side hold on for victory in the second. Speaking in an exit video with Peterborough he opened up on what it was like that night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We delivered an amazing performance to beat Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 in the play-off semi-final first leg,” he told the club’s official website. “But in hindsight I wished we’d won 1-0 or 2-0 as they had nothing to lose at Hillsborough and just threw the kitchen sink at us. If you look back at their season they didn’t play anything like they played against us that night in any other game. They did the opposite of how they usually played, and a full Hillsborough didn’t help, nor did conceding an early penalty.

"It was easily the best atmosphere I’ve ever played in and it was relentless for 120 minutes, apart from for about 60 seconds after we scored. It quietened down for a bit then, but then it started up again.”

He was also honest about his role in the result, his clearance before Liam Palmer’s last-gasp equaliser not getting far enough away from the Peterborough area.

He went on to say, "I have to take it in on the chin though for the game going into extra time. They’d put a lot of balls into our box in the final minutes and we coped well, but I had the chance to clear a ball that would have probably seen the game end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I should have boomed the ball out of Hillsborough, but it was so hard to focus in those frantic moments and I just concentrated on getting the ball away from our goal. It fell to the wrong player though as Barry Bannon with all his quality picked it up and they had Aden Flint, a tower of a man, in our penalty area.”