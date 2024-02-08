Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 21-cap Republic of Ireland international last stepped out onto a football pitch in the colours of QPR in April 2022 having been signed to a short-term contract. Despite interest from around the UK, the now 39-year-old has decided to remain a free agent and spent time both training and coaching with Crewe Alexandra.

Now Crewe have decided to add him to their squad on a free agent basis. He'll join their fourth tier promotion tilt, with the Cheshire side fifth in the League Two table and within touching distance of the automatic promotions places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The signing comes after youngster Tom Booth was hospitalised with a collapsed lung after a collision in their goalless draw at Tranmere Rovers on Saturday and Westwood will be eligible to make the matchday squad for their clash with Crawley Town on Saturday. Liverpool youngster Harvey Davies is on loan at the Railway Ground but up until Booth's injury had watched their last eight matches from the bench.

It explains the social media tease Westwood posted on Wednesday evening, where he shared the video of Al Pacino's iconic "Just when I thought I was out, they pulled me back in" line from 1990 movie The Godfather: Part III.

"Keiren is going to sign for an initial month and then we will take it from there," said Crewe boss Lee Bell. "He’s a brilliant professional and has been around the club for three years. He came with us as part of the coaching team when Fred (Barber) was ill earlier in the season.