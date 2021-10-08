Kieran Lee’s Sheffield Wednesday return and his relationship with Bailey Peacock-Farrell – Joe Wildsmith speaks
Joe Wildsmith was still a teenager when Kieran Lee joined Sheffield Wednesday back in 2012 – and he admits that he’s looking forward to seeing his old teammate again this weekend.
Wildsmith signed his first professional contract the year after Lee joined the Owls on a three-year contract, and they had many years of sharing a training field together at Middlewood Road prior the midfielder’s exit at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.
This weekend Lee’s Bolton come to town, and it’ll be an opportunity for the 33-year-old to say goodbye to the Wednesday faithful after COVID restrictions robbed him off the chance before.
When asked if it’d be good to see his former teammate, Wildsmith replied with a smile, “Yeah, of course… Kieran was a massive part of the football club, he was here from the Dave Jones and Alan Irvine days. I’ve known Kieran since breaking through, he’s a great lad, a really nice lad.
“He was quiet, but involved in things. So it’ll be good to see him, and it’s great to see him back playing - because obviously he had his problems, and it’s nice to see him playing every week and getting goals as well.”
The shot-stopper also spoke of his relationship with colleague, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, whose absence on international duty all guarantees him a start against Bolton, and Wildsmith says that they back each other 100% to do well when they play.
He told the media, “Goalkeepers are different to outfield players, we train together and form really close bonds. Me and Bailey get on well, we work together every day, we talk about football and other things with nothing to do with football.
“In my experience, the camaraderie in the group has always been really strong. It’s always the same with the keepers, there’s an unwritten rule that you support 100% the guy who is playing.
“There are going to be times when you are not playing. Managers tend to not change the goalkeeper as much as an outfield payer. For me it’s about getting the mentality right, train well, keep my attitude right to take the opportunity when it arises.”
Wildsmith put in a good personal showing against Mansfield Town this week, and will be hoping for more of the same against Bolton.