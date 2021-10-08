Kieran Lee’s Sheffield Wednesday return and his relationship with Bailey Peacock-Farrell – Joe Wildsmith speaks

Wildsmith signed his first professional contract the year after Lee joined the Owls on a three-year contract, and they had many years of sharing a training field together at Middlewood Road prior the midfielder’s exit at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

This weekend Lee’s Bolton come to town, and it’ll be an opportunity for the 33-year-old to say goodbye to the Wednesday faithful after COVID restrictions robbed him off the chance before.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked if it’d be good to see his former teammate, Wildsmith replied with a smile, “Yeah, of course… Kieran was a massive part of the football club, he was here from the Dave Jones and Alan Irvine days. I’ve known Kieran since breaking through, he’s a great lad, a really nice lad.

“He was quiet, but involved in things. So it’ll be good to see him, and it’s great to see him back playing - because obviously he had his problems, and it’s nice to see him playing every week and getting goals as well.”

The shot-stopper also spoke of his relationship with colleague, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, whose absence on international duty all guarantees him a start against Bolton, and Wildsmith says that they back each other 100% to do well when they play.

He told the media, “Goalkeepers are different to outfield players, we train together and form really close bonds. Me and Bailey get on well, we work together every day, we talk about football and other things with nothing to do with football.

Joe Wildsmith will play for Sheffield Wednesday against Bolton Wanderers and Kieran Lee

“In my experience, the camaraderie in the group has always been really strong. It’s always the same with the keepers, there’s an unwritten rule that you support 100% the guy who is playing.

“There are going to be times when you are not playing. Managers tend to not change the goalkeeper as much as an outfield payer. For me it’s about getting the mentality right, train well, keep my attitude right to take the opportunity when it arises.”