Kieran Lee’s long-awaited Sheffield Wednesday reunion looks very much on
Just one of the many disappointments of supporters’ absence from football during the coronavirus crisis was that many players moved on from clubs without a chance for fans to say goodbye.
In the case of Sheffield Wednesday, there were several players of many years service that left without the chance to salute the Kop one last time, including the likes of Kieren Westwood, Tom Lees and Atdhe Nuhiu.
But one player that could well get an opportunity to salute his adoring Owls public is 217-appearance midfielder Kieran Lee, whose Hillsborough return with his new club Bolton Wanderers is scheduled for October 9.
The date is yet to be absolutely confirmed due to the possibility of international call-ups that fall across that weekend, though it is looking increasingly likely given the Trotters are yet to have a player called up and Wednesday to date have only Northern Ireland goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell involved.
Theo Corbeanu could well find himself called up to the Canada squad but there will be no involvement for Callum Paterson or Liam Palmer for Scotland and the only other realistic call-up, Republic of Ireland youth prospect Ciaran Brennan, is on loan at Notts County and would only count towards their tally.
Bolton boss Ian Evatt suggested last week that the two clubs were in contingency talks over the situation asked whether he could shed any light on the situation, Darren Moore told The Star: “There’s nothing just at the moment, we’re all waiting to see, but I’d imagine we’ll soon find out.
“The international teams and squads have more or less been drawn up now and so I’d imagine it’ll be at sometime over the next few days.”
Former Owl Lee scored twice in Bolton’s comeback win over Charlton Athletic in midweek and though he has found playing time scarce of late, could well play a part at the club he called home for eight years.
“When he plays he is a top player at this level,” Evatt said. “We think a lot of him and he is going to be a big player for us come the end of the season. We are only six games in, it is only September, so 40 more to go.”