Lee spent eight years with Wednesday and is something of a modern legend at the club. After his new side’s defeat at Hillsborough over the weekend he left the pitch to warm applause from Owls fans having caught up with a number of old teammates.

Speaking in the lead-up to their defeat, Trotters boss Ian Evatt said: “He had no point to prove to me when he came here, but I think he probably did to Sheffield Wednesday.

“I think if you asked him honestly he’d say he felt let down by them that they didn’t keep him and that he had a lot more to offer.”

The words set off speculation that Lee hold a grudge against his long-time employers, who he left at the end of the 2019/20 season having extended his contract in order to complete the campaign.

Asked about Evatt’s comments, Lee told The Star: “I don’t really have anything bad to say about the club to be honest. I enjoyed my time at the club, it was just one of those things.

“I’d had injuries and it was one of those things where I think the club was trying to move in a different direction and I’ve got to respect that.

“I don’t hold any grudges. I was well looked after here, so no complaints.”

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Kieran Lee leaves the pitch with his Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt.

Lee earned plaudits for his display at S6, during which he enjoyed a stern battle with former midfield partner Barry Bannan and spent time with the likes of old friends Liam Palmer, Joe Wildsmith, Jack Hunt and Sam Hutchinson after he had completed his media duties.

The former Manchester United man suggested his inside knowledge helped him on the day.

“I know a lot about their game so obviously it kind of helped me,” he smiled. “I know what they’re good at and I was trying to exploit what they’re not so good at.