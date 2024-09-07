Key role, goalscorer, unused - Sheffield Wednesday international wrap

Sheffield Wednesday had plenty of their players in action over the last couple of days as they represented their respective nations.

It was definitely a mixed bag for the Owls’ internationals as they took part in various levels of fixture in the first game of the break, but with more games to come there’s a chance for those who didn’t feature to still make their mark before returning to Middlewood Road.

The first Wednesday player in action over the break was young Will Grainger, who played 90 minutes for Wales U17s in their game against Gibraltar in what would eventually be a 5-0 victory, but he was also called upon on Friday as well as they took on Qatar - the result was worse, losing 2-1, but he did manage to get the only goal of the game for his side.

Next up was Shea Charles, who started for Northern Ireland in their UEFA Nations League game with Luxembourg, and he played 83 minutes of that tie in what was a good outing from the Owls loanee.

On Friday evening there was almost a Wednesday v Wednesday scenario in Ballymena when Northern Ireland’s U21s took on England, and while Pierce Charles played a key role for the hosts, James Beadle - who trained with the seniors in the week - was restricted to a spot on the bench.

Goalkeeper Charles wasn’t the last to turn out for his nation, though, with Jamaica heading into CONCACAF Nations League action in the early hours of Saturday morning - UK time - but it was possibly a surprise for some to see one Owl left on the bench.

Di’Shon Bernard has been such a steady performer for the Reggae Boyz, but he saw himself amongst the substitutes for Steve McLaren’s side as they faced Cuba in Kingston, while Jamal Lowe, a late call-up, was handed a starting berth. He played just under an hour of their 0-0 draw, while Bernard will have to wait for his first minutes of the McLaren era. They’re back in against Honduras next week.

For those that might have missed the news, there was also meant to have been an outing for Yan Valery after he was named in Tunisia’s squad for their 2025 AFCON qualifiers, however he picked up a minor calf tear and was ruled out of both matches.