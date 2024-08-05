Wayne Rooney has made clear one of Plymouth Argyle’s main men is in-line to step out against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday - despite having missed the bulk of their pre-season programme through injury.

Plymouth Argyle captain Joe Edwards has missed out on their last three pre-season friendly fixtures with a groin injury but could make the side for their Hillsborough clash against Sheffield Wednesday this weekend. The 33-year-old sat in the dugout in a coach role for the day in their final friendly run-out of the summer, a 1-0 win at MK Dons.

"He has had an injury,” Rooney said. “We could have pushed him but we didn't want to do that. He actually joined the coaching team, so he had his coaches' gear on. It was something a little bit different for him. He said the final words to the players before we came out. I told him 'If you see anything on the bench, come and tell me, don't be afraid to say that'. He was good.

“I think it's good when you have got senior players - he's obviously the captain - and when he's not playing you can involve him. Sometimes getting a player's point of view helps.”

Edwards played 35 times for Argyle last season as they joined Wednesday in surviving their first season back in the second tier on the last day. Rooney continued: “Everything I have seen at Argyle since I have come in, it's very much a family club and keeping everyone together is important so it was nice for us but good for him as well. He will be training this week and he will be ready to play.”

Legendary former England and Manchester United forward Rooney will seek to kickstart his managerial career when the two sides meet to start their 2024/25 Championship campaign. The 38-year-old achieved success in desperately difficult circumstances with Derby County but after a stint in the MLS with DC United saw his time with eventually-relegated Birmingham City end after just 83 days in charge.