Key Brentford defender, Kristoffer Ajer, is looking likely to sit out the game against Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup.

The big Norwegian had played every single Premier League game for Thomas Frank’s side in the Premier League this season up until the weekend, however was forced to sit out the 4-3 thriller against Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon after picking up a knock.

It’s nothing too serious, Frank explained afterwards, however did suggest that he probably won’t feature against the Owls either as they look to get him ready for their upcoming return to Premier League action after a sojourn in the Carabao Cup against Danny Röhl’s outfit.

The Bees boss said, “It is a minor foot injury. We maybe could have pushed him through the game today but it is not worth it... We rested him today, and probably will rest him again on Tuesday, and then he should be fit and available for Fulham.”

Wednesday have injury issues of their own after Akin Famewo limped off in the win over Portsmouth and it was confirmed that Olaf Kobacki faces a spell on the sidelines, while Pol Valentin will be missing as well due to suspension. Röhl is once again expected to make a number of changes, and you’d think that his Brentford counterpart will do the same.

Brentford has not been a happy hunting ground for Wednesday in recent years, with their last away win coming in 2015 when their opponents were still at Griffin Park - they’ve lost four of their last five visits, and lost seven of the 10 games that they’ve played since the start of the 2016/17 season.

This week’s game offers a chance to change that record and book a spot in the quarterfinals of the competition, with the draw taking place on Wednesday night after Manchester City have faced Tottenham Hotspur.