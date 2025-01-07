Key midfielder a doubt when Coventry City host Sheffield Wednesday after limping off

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Coventry City midfielder, Ben Sheaf, is a doubt for the FA Cup game with Sheffield Wednesday after hobbling off against Norwich City.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old, who scored a brace against the Owls in one of their meetings last season, has been almost ever-present for the Sky Blues since returning to the side back in September, however he was unable to finish the clash against the Canaries at the weekend and went off before his side squandered a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1.

It remains to be seen when Sheaf will be able to return in time to face Wednesday in Saturday’s FA Cup encounter at the CBS Arena, with Frank Lampard admitting after the game a couple of days ago that they weren’t sure what sort of timeline they were working with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think he’s feeling his calf,” Lampard said on the club’s YouTube channel. “But I don’t know the severity of it yet."

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto was left on the bench against Norwich after he picked up a knock against Cardiff City, and Ephron Mason-Clark has missed a couple of games of late as well. Top striker, Haji Wright, hasn’t featured since November.

Wednesday, meanwhile, have injury concerns of their own after both Yan Valery and Dominic Iorfa hobbled off in the 2-2 draw with Millwall on Saturday, and it seems unlikely that - even if they aren’t serious - either of them will be risked in the cup on the back of a busy festive schedule for the Owls.

The two sides lock horns at 6pm on Saturday night as they both look to try and book their spot in the next round of the competition.