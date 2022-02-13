Key man returns for Sheffield Wednesday as Owls name strong side v Rotherham United

Sheffield Wednesday have made just the one change for the game against Rotherham United.

By Joe Crann
Sunday, 13th February 2022, 11:06 am

The Owls know that they could go as high as fourth if they get manage to get a three-goal swing this afternoon – however any win would be welcomed as Darren Moore looks to get his side back up into the top six and into the Play-Off positions once again.

Rotherham have won their last five games in League One, and kept five clean sheets in a row, while the Owls have four clean sheets over their own on their four-game winning streak.

Here’s how they line up.

Sheffield Wednesday XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Liam Palmer, Sam Hutchinson, Jordan Storey, Marvin Johnson, Massimo Luongo, Barry Bannan, George Byers, Jack Hunt, Callum Paterson, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Rotherham United XI: Josh Vickers, Wes Harding, Richard Wood, Michael Ihiekwe; Chiedozie Ogbene, Dan Barlaser, Jamie Lindsay, Ben Wiles, Shane Ferguson; Freddie Ladapo, Michael Smith.

You can follow the game as it happens live on our blog.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is back in Sheffield Wednesday's starting XI.
