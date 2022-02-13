Key man returns for Sheffield Wednesday as Owls name strong side v Rotherham United
Sheffield Wednesday have made just the one change for the game against Rotherham United.
The Owls know that they could go as high as fourth if they get manage to get a three-goal swing this afternoon – however any win would be welcomed as Darren Moore looks to get his side back up into the top six and into the Play-Off positions once again.
Rotherham have won their last five games in League One, and kept five clean sheets in a row, while the Owls have four clean sheets over their own on their four-game winning streak.
Here’s how they line up.
Sheffield Wednesday XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Liam Palmer, Sam Hutchinson, Jordan Storey, Marvin Johnson, Massimo Luongo, Barry Bannan, George Byers, Jack Hunt, Callum Paterson, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.
Rotherham United XI: Josh Vickers, Wes Harding, Richard Wood, Michael Ihiekwe; Chiedozie Ogbene, Dan Barlaser, Jamie Lindsay, Ben Wiles, Shane Ferguson; Freddie Ladapo, Michael Smith.
You can follow the game as it happens live on our blog.