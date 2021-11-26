Key man Josh Windass 'needs the pressure' of life at a big club as Wednesday plot title push

Speaking after his ‘Roy of the Rovers’ comeback performance against MK Dons on Tuesday evening, the 27-year-old spoke about the expectations of supporters at S6.

Wednesday rose to fifth in the third tier table after a thrilling comeback effort and now sit five points from the top spot.

The Owls have struggled for form at stages this season and have been booed off by sections of the club’s support at several intervals.

“If I’m honest, I love playing here,” Windass said. “I like playing in front of big crowds, for big clubs, with pressure.

“I left a previous club that I played for for not as big a club and I didn’t really enjoy it. It was no disrespect to the club I went to but I didn’t feel like I was enjoying my football.

“I need that pressure, I need the fans, I need the criticism. I could have left in the summer, everybody knows that, but I absolutely love it here.”

Windass was of interest to a handful of Championship clubs over the summer and is one of the key men to have committed their future to the Owls by signing a new contract.

But with the pressure of a big club comes a responsibility to achieve something. In Windass’ mind – especially after relegation from the Championship last term – that means promotion.

He said: “We’re going to try and win it [League One] for all the fans and each of the boys in there love each other. There’s a few boys in there that could have probably gone to clubs in the Championship but we all wanted to stay and play for this club.