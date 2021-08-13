Key man doubtful for Covid-hit Doncaster Rovers ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Experienced left-back Tommy Rowe, who re-joined Richie Wellens side after two years in the Championship with Bristol City, has damaged his achilles tendon and has not trained this week.

Rovers will make the short trip to S6 hoping to get their League One season underway after a disappointing 2-1 defeat to AFC Wimbledon last weekend.

Asked for an injury update ahead of their Hillsborough visit, Wellens said: “The only one is Tommy Rowe and he’s not trained since the Wimbledon game.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster ROvers will likely be without left-back Tommy Rowe (left) for their trip to Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

“He’ll be touch-and-go. He won’t train today [Friday] because he had an injection on Thursday.

“He’ll be the only one that I’d say is doubtful at the minute.”

Highly-rated Arsenal loanee Matt Smith will also miss out. Smith is set to miss the next three matches as he completes his recovery from Covid-19 while right-back Charlie Seaman will self isolate as a result of close contact.

Rowe’s absence means there will be no touchline battle between him and his former Bristol City teammate Jack Hunt, who is expected to line up for Wednesday at right-back.

Wednesday have played out two goalless draws in their two competitive matches so far – thought they went of the EFL Cup out on penalties to Huddersfield Town – and have looked solid at the back.