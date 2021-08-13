Key man doubtful for Covid-hit Doncaster Rovers ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash
Doncaster Rovers are likely to be without one of their most dependable players for in this weekend’s South Yorkshire derby clash at Sheffield Wednesday.
Experienced left-back Tommy Rowe, who re-joined Richie Wellens side after two years in the Championship with Bristol City, has damaged his achilles tendon and has not trained this week.
Rovers will make the short trip to S6 hoping to get their League One season underway after a disappointing 2-1 defeat to AFC Wimbledon last weekend.
Asked for an injury update ahead of their Hillsborough visit, Wellens said: “The only one is Tommy Rowe and he’s not trained since the Wimbledon game.
“He’ll be touch-and-go. He won’t train today [Friday] because he had an injection on Thursday.
“He’ll be the only one that I’d say is doubtful at the minute.”
Highly-rated Arsenal loanee Matt Smith will also miss out. Smith is set to miss the next three matches as he completes his recovery from Covid-19 while right-back Charlie Seaman will self isolate as a result of close contact.
Rowe’s absence means there will be no touchline battle between him and his former Bristol City teammate Jack Hunt, who is expected to line up for Wednesday at right-back.
Wednesday have played out two goalless draws in their two competitive matches so far – thought they went of the EFL Cup out on penalties to Huddersfield Town – and have looked solid at the back.
Moore will be hoping to grab three points against his former club, who he left to join Wednesday back in March.