Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls and the Robins will take flight at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon in another big game for Danny Röhl’s side, with the hosts knowing that a victory – coupled with results elsewhere – could put them just one point off 21st place in the Championship.

City have been inconsistent of late, beating Middlesbrough and Southampton before losing to Queens Park Rangers, and they’ve only managed to keep three clean sheets on the road this season in all competitions.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They still have an outside chance of making a late push for the play-offs under Liam Manning, but it looks like there may be a chance that Bell misses a chunk of their run-in – starting with this weekend’s game.

Bell came off after just 26 minutes as they were beaten by QPR on Saturday afternoon, and it seems unlikely that he’ll be ready for S6 this weekend.

Manning said he was presuming that it was a hamstring injury for the 21-year-old given the way that he pulled up, but admitted that they weren’t sure how bad it was just yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the media after the game, "I haven’t seen him or the medical staff yet to be fair, it isn't a good one when someone pulls up like that but until he gets it scanned and it's assessed, I'm not sure.”