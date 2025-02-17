Key man could return when Sheffield Wednesday visit Burnley this week
The 20-year-old has played 25 games for the Clarets so far this season, scoring twice along the way, but has missed a few matches due to an injury recently, along with club captain, Josh Brownhill.
Brownhill made his return in the 0-0 draw with Preston North End over the weekend, coming on as a second half substitute for Scott Parker, however Koleosho once again missed out despite his manager explaining that both of them had been back in training. Now, with no midweek fixture, Parker may be able to call on both of them against the Owls.
Burnley are on a remarkable run of 11 Championship games without conceding a single goal, with James Trafford having already kept more clean sheets than any other second-tier goalkeeper since Wolverhampton Wanderers’ John Ruddy (24) in the 2017/18 campaign. Wednesday will be desperate to make sure Trafford doesn’t equal the former Wolves stopper.
Meanwhile, Wednesday could have an injury boost of their own after Danny Röhl explained that they were hoping to welcome Anthony Musaba back into the mix after he spent a spell out with an injury, however it remains to be seen whether Barry Bannan will be given the green light to play - he’s being assessed after the defeat to Coventry City.
The Owls haven’t beaten Burnley in an away league fixture since 2009, and with the hosts unbeaten in 20 games in the Championship the visitors are going to have to be at their very best if they’re to stand a chance of changing that.
