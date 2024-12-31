Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday must use the next month to strengthen their defence if they are to continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the Championship table.

The Owls sit in 11th place in the table and head into the turn of the year four points short of the top six after 24 matches. Manager Danny Röhl has made no secret of his desire to bring in fresh blood to improve the capability of his line-up and along with the club’s recruitment staff targets have been identified with Southampton’s Ronnie Edwards believed to be a central target.

A chastening few days in which they conceded six goals in back-to-back away trips at Middlesbrough and Preston North End showed the delicate nature of a defence that was pitted without main man Di’Shon Bernard following his red card in a win over Stoke City. Wednesday have looked scrambled at the back, with Röhl making clear his frustration at repeat individual errors that have cost his side - being as candid as to say: “It's always the same players who do the mistakes” when speaking after the 3-1 reversal at Deepdale over the weekend.

While modern football and indeed Wednesday’s style make defence a discipline for all 11 players these days, it’s clear the backline needs bolstering. Michael Ihiekwe remains a candidate for more minutes, though he has suffered with illness in recent days.

Asked how much they’ve missed Bernard when unavailable, Röhl said: “We need clean sheets. In two games we conceded six goals. It is too much, too much to win games, especially away. We scored four goals away from home and got no win. This is what we have to improve immediately, clean sheets. When you have them; Stoke, Norwich, Hull. If you have these we have a good chance because we can always score.”

Only six Championship teams have conceded more times than Wednesday’s 36. An xG against of 3.06 at Preston brought them to an season total of 37.0 - the fourth-highest figure in the division behind only Plymouth Argyle (44.0), Stoke Cty (43.4) and Portsmouth (37.7).

Röhl told The Star on Sunday that he was unaware of what finds will be available in the January window, leaving an unclear picture of what might be possible. He has also spoken of the need for ‘big impact’ attacking players and has spoken of the Premier League loans market as one he’d like target.