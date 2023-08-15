Key financial details surrounding Sheffield Wednesday’s explained after PSG transfer

Sheffield Wednesday are believed to have effectively signed young Paris Saint-Germain winger, Djeidi Gassama, for free as he completes his switch to Hillsborough.

Following multiple reports on Monday it was always expected that the 19-year-old would finalise a move to S6 for the 2023/24 campaign, one of those reports coming from Foot Mercato journalist, Sebastien Denis.

Elsewhere it was explained that there was a ‘bonus’ of around €1m included in the deal after Wednesday negotiated with the French giants for his release, though it is understood that that amount will only come into play if certain things are achieved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s performance-based bonuses,” Denis explained to The Star. “As well as a percentage of the money if he is sold in the future. It’s something that PSG often does with transfers - there isn’t thought to be a fee up front.”

The percentage sell-on mentioned by the Frenchman is widely reported to be 20% of any future sale, although regarding the £1m of bonuses there has been no indication of exactly what they entail. He’s believed to have agreed a three-year deal at S6 after leaving the Parc des Princes.

Gassama’s squad number at Wednesday is yet to be confirmed following the completion of his switch from Paris to Sheffield, and many fans will be hoping to get a first glimpse of him in action this coming weekend when the Owls welcome Preston North End to Hillsborough.