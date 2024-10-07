Key details as Sheffield Wednesday quartet leave S6 for international duty

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four senior Sheffield Wednesday players will leave the Owls this month to turn out for their nations around the world.

Two goalkeepers, a defender and a midfielder have all been handed call-ups from Jamaica, Northern Ireland and England’s U21s on the back of their performances in Wednesday colours, and fans will no doubt be keeping a close eye on how they get on as they swap club colours with that of their country.

Here’s all you need to know about the quartet as the rest of the team prepare for their Hillsborough return against Burnley once the break is over:

Di’Shon Bernard

The first Owl in action this international break is defender, Bernard, who will be hoping to take his excellent Wednesday form onto the pitch with the Reggae Boyz.

They face Nicaragua in Managua in the early hours of Friday morning (3am UK time) as they return to CONCACAF Nations League action, and they’ll be back at it a few days later on October 15th in Kingston - where they play host to Honduras.

James Beadle

Bernard isn’t the only one playing on Friday, though, with Beadle’s England U21s taking on their Ukrainian counterparts that evening (7.45pm) at the Vitality Stadium before travelling to Ashton Gate on the 15th to take on Azerbaijan - at 7.30pm - in two key Euro 2025 qualifying fixtures.

Shea Charles and Pierce Charles

And there will be a brotherly bond for Northern Ireland after both of Wednesday’s Charles brothers were called up for their UEFA Nations League games against Belarus and Bulgaria respectively.

Whether both of them get on the field together remains to be seen, but Shea has become a mainstay in their midfield of late and it’d be a surprise not to see him start both games on October 12th and 15th (both 7.45pm UK kick offs).