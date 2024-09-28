Key detail revealed after extended Sheffield Wednesday exit is confirmed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday defender, Mackenzie Maltby, will not be back at the club until the end of the year after an extended loan was agreed.

The 19-year-old centre back has impressed since joining Scarborough Athletic last month, becoming a regular in Jonathan Greening’s outfit, as well as getting his first senior goal along the way, so it was no surprise that their manager was keen to keep hold of him for a little while longer.

Greening said in the week that it had been agreed that it had been agreed between the clubs that the teenager would stay for another month as long as Maltby himself was keen to stay, and now it’s been confirmed that the National League North outfit got even more than they originally bargained for.

Mackenzie Maltby has extended his loan with Scarborough Athletic,” Wednesday explained. “The Owls academy defender initially joined the Conference North side on a one-month loan in late August. Maltby, who has produced a string of eye-catching performances for the Seadogs, will now stay with Scarborough until 26 December. Good luck, Mackenzie!”

Meanwhile, the Seadogs offered their gratitude to the Owls, saying, “We are pleased to extend the loan of Mackenzie Maltby from Sheffield Wednesday until the end of December. Thank you again to Sheffield Wednesday for trusting us with their young prospect... The move is subject to FA, National League and EFL approval.”